Final phase of TDPs’ repatriation underway

The final phase of repatriation of displaced persons from South Waziristan started on Tuesday and is underway.

Talking to the Voice of America, South Waziristan Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Shoaib said, “We have ensured the repatriation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from South Waziristan in different phases since 2010. In these phases, more than 108,000 families have returned to their homes.”

He said that the final phase of repatriation had begun on Tuesday, adding that efforts are being made to ensure the return of all remaining TDPs to South Waziristan.

Responding to a question, Muhammad Shoaib said, “According to our estimates, more than one thousand families will be rehabilitated in the final phase. We have also issued a list with the names and addresses of the TDPs who will return in final phase which will complete by April 8.”

“Khargai area of Tank will be the point from where all displaced persons will be registered before their return to South Waziristan,” he said.

Regarding facilities being provided to those returning home after the military operations, Shoaib commented, “The government will provide Rs 10,000 for transport facilities and Rs 30,000 on account of the Watan Card to each family. Moreover, the government will provide free ration for the first six months after their return.”