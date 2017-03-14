DIG lauds service of retired police officials

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation Chaudhry Sultan has said that retired police officers had given gave valuable services throughout their careers and that the police department will always respect them as they had spent their whole lives serving the department and the public.

He expressed these views in a ceremony that organized at the Investigation Headquarters on Tuesday in the honour of 43 officials of the investigation wing who retired recently.

The retired officials rendered their services diligently in different departments of the investigation wing including the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Anti-Vehicle Lifting wing for decades in key positions.

“The retired police officials will remain a part of the police force and can also still play an important role to maintain law and order in the city,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Ghulam Mubashir Mecon said on the occasion.

Certificates were distributed among the retired police officials and their services were lauded in the event as per the traditions of the police department.