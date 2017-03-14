CSS paper leakage case: Facebook provides four IP addresses to FIA

ISLAMABAD: The social networking site Facebook on Tuesday provided four Internet Protocol (IP) addresses to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the CSS paper leakage case.

According to media reports, efforts are afoot to trace out the elements involved in the leakage of CSS papers scam. FIA has obtained four IP addresses from Facebook but the FIA IT experts have failed to trace out, Facebook user Sadia, who had published questions.

FIA has said there are thousands of users on IP address and it is next to impossible to search Sadia’s account.

However, an investigation is underway which can take two to four months period.