Consumer rights being protected by govt: CM

In his message on World Consumer Rights Day Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was responsible for protecting the rights of consumers as per constitution of Pakistan.

The chief minister said that the purpose of observing the day was to guard the rights of consumers, adding that consumers should also be aware of their rights and duties. He said that consumer rights include selection, information and redressal and resolution in case of any complaint.

He said that the Contract and Sales and Goods Acts and other laws exist for the protection of consumer rights of consumers. The chief minister said that the Consumer Protection Act has been enforced in the province and hundreds of thousands of consumers were benefiting as a result of it.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that consumer courts had been established in 11 districts of Punjab under this act. He said that an application can be submitted to the Consumer Protection Council in case of complaint against a trader or a manufacturer without a court fee or lawyer.