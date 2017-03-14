COAS lauds Pak army’s effort against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts against terrorism.

He was attending a two-day Pak-UK Seminar on ’Sharing Experiences in Stabilization and Peace Efforts’ being organized at NDU Islamabad.

The event is second in on ongoing consultative process between security practitioners of the two countries. UK delegation is being led by Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS highlighted the enormity of the endeavor undertaken by Pakistan against the forces of disorder and terror, over the last many years. He underlined the importance and context of the military campaign that commenced in 2007-08 and has now evolved into Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad, which is aimed at utilizing the success of military operation to bring lasting peace, stability and normalcy to the country.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Patrick Sanders paid homage to the efforts of Pakistan; People and Army in their fight against terrorism, making not only Pakistan but also the world, a safer place.

The audience comprised dignitaries from British High Commission, ex ambassadors, senior serving and retired officers and participants from various think tanks and universities.