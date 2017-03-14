CM, Corps Commander preside over meeting at corps HQ

A meeting was held at Army Corps Headquarter, Multan, presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Corps Commander Multan Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar in which a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements for the sixth census.

During the briefing, it was told announced that the arrangements for the first phase of the census have been completed. The participants of the meeting expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements. The chief minister was also briefed about the progress on the Garrison Public Library project.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that the census was a vital national responsibility for better future planning. He said that the importance of censuses is well known for effective planning at every level.

He also said that the Garrison Public Library was a splendid project for spreading knowledge and that the Punjab government will continue to provide all out cooperation for the project.

The chief secretary, higher education secretary and relevant civilian and military officials were also present on the occasion. The chief minister also visited the Garrison Public Library and was given a briefing on the progress of the project.