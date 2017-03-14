Beijing hopes for improved relations between Pakistan, India

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying says that she hopes that Pakistan and India will improve their bilateral relations through dialogue.

She said this while she was talking to a press briefing in Beijing.

The spokesperson said both Pakistan and India are China’s important neighbours and important countries in South Asia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said China looks forward to the early accession of Pakistan and India to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as full members.

The spokesperson said both countries could work with other members for the security, stability, development and prosperity of the region.