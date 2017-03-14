Adele has a secret Twitter account and we are not surprised

Adele isn’t allowed access to her own Twitter account by her management because she can be “mouthy”, but the singer said that she’s secretly created her own account on the website.

“I was looking on Twitter last night. They don’t know I have a secret account, well obviously they do now because I said that. By ‘they’, I mean my management. I’m not allowed access to my own Twitter because I’m quite mouthy and I say the wrong things a lot of the time, so they took that privilege away from me,” Adele said during a gig in Brisbane, Australia.

Her tour of Australia has been marked by a series of confessions made by the record-breaking singer.

For instance, she confirmed her marriage to Simon Konecki while on stage in Brisbane.

Introducing her song Someone Like You, she announced to the crowd: “I could see in people’s eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Adele also defended singer Justin Bieber after he was booed at her concert at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

She asked concertgoers if they planned to attend Bieber’s show at the same stadium, but her question was greeted by boos.

However, she quickly rushed to defend the 23-year-old star, saying: “If you started out at 12, you’d be like that too, okay!”