7 international footballers, including Ronaldhino, scheduled to visit Pakistan

KARACHI: The country’s biggest football event till date is scheduled to be held in Karachi this year, a seven-per-side match between a team of world stars against Pakistan’s football team.

According to reports, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho will be the captain of touring world team.

The team’s name has not been announced as yet but it would be like ‘rest of world’ and the team will line up against a team comprised of Pakistan’s national team players, reportedly. Seven more players are expected to join Ronaldinho for this event.

Ronaldinho has signed a contract with Leisure League to visit Pakistan, a story which has been confirmed by the Brazilian star himself.

“Pakistan, I am coming,” the two-time FIFA player of the year had said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.