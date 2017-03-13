Women’s participation necessary for country’s progress: minister

Provincial Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheed-ud-din has said that the government has taken a number of solid steps for women empowerment with a view to bringing them into the national mainstream, and that no country, including Pakistan, could make commendable progress without the participation of women in the development process.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the daycare center at the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD), here on Friday. Hameeda Waheed ud Din said that daycare centers are being set up across the province under a phased programme to facilitate working women. She said that the Punjab Daycare Fund Society has been established for the management of these daycare centers and meetings of its board were being held regularly.

The minister said that the society monitors performance of daycare centers, training of staff and availability of facilities. Waheed-ud-din said that as many as 74 daycare centers have so far been established and more centers will be set up during the current fiscal year.

“Pakistani women are very talented and have proved their abilities in different sectors”, said the minister. She said that jobs quota in government sector for women had been increased from 5 to 15 percent, adding that working women hostels were also being set up in various districts. Hameeda Waheed-ud-din said that the government had ensured the socio-economic development of women by taking steps for the protection of their rights.

Earlier, Hameeda Waheed ud Din inaugurated the daycare center accompanied by MPDD Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kiyani, Women Development Secretary Bushra Aman, and staff members. She also visited the playroom, nursery, and kitchen of the daycare centre and appreciated the standard of available facilities.

MPDD Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kiyani also briefed Minister Hameeda Waheed-ud-din about the activities of the MPDD.