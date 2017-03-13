Tortured student from Larkana able to write, speak some words post-surgery

KARACHI: Teenage torture victim Mohammad Ahmed’s condition is improving steadily following a successful surgery at a private hospital in the US last week.

According to Ahmed’s father, his son is undergoing speech therapy and is able to speak only two to three words for now. However, his condition has improved and he also managed to write some words on paper, the father informed.

Ahmed, who was a student of Larkana Cadet College, was rendered mute and paralysed due to alleged torture by a teacher in November last year.

He was brought late November to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College (JPMC) in Karachi for medical examination by a board of doctors. The board declared that Ahmed’s throat had been broken at several places, and advised to send him abroad for further treatment.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the treatment of the torture victim and directed the health department to make necessary travel arrangements for Ahmed and his father.

Ahmed underwent an operation at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Ohio on February 16, where the doctors fixed his broken respiratory tract.