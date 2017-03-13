Supreme Court declares Sindh public service exam 2013 void

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday declared competitive examinations conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in 2013 ‘null and void’.

Announcing its suo moto decision relating to SPSC, the apex court ruled that the competitive exams organised by the body during the year 2013 stand ‘null and void’ and candidates who appeared in the exams during this period will need to retake the exams.

According to the SC verdict, 227 successful candidates will have to take the exams again.

2,813 candidates appeared in written test for 182 posts during 2013.