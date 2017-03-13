Saudi Arabia revises laws for hajj, umrah, visit visas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced new laws for Hajj, Umrah, work permit and visit visas. The new laws have been implemented with immediate effect.

Heavy punishments and fines have been proposed for those staying after the expiry of visas.

A penalty of 25000 Riyal for over-stay on the first time, 50000 Riyal on the second time and 100000 Riyal on third time has been recommended. Similarly, Umrah companies would also be punished or blacklisted upon violation of new laws.

Locals who will recruit illegal immigrants will also be punished strictly.