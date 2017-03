Rawalpindi Waste Management Company MD’s appointment has not been made even after over two months.

According to sources, 18 applicants have applied for the position of managing director, but, no decision has been taken so far. An official on condition of anonymity said that the appointment of head would be made by new Board of Directors.

It is pertinent to mention here that former MD Irfan Quershi left his position after his contract ended in December.