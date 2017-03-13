Qalandars, Zalmi to take part in two-day Emirates T20 Cup

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will participate in the Emirates Airline Twenty20 Cricket Tournament with a brand new format and new host venue.

According to the website of the tournament, the Emirates Airline T20 tournament 2017 will feature six international teams playing across two days on 23rd and 24th March. For the first year ever, the tournament will be hosted at the impressive Dubai Sports City ICC Academy.

Some of the biggest stars in cricket are expected to play the tournament including Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Jonathon Trott, Shahid Afridi, Jimmy Anderson, Brendon McCullum and Ian Bell to name a few.

The tournament website states that the confirmed teams include the hugely popular Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars from the Pakistan Super League, Lancashire Lightning (2015 T20 Blast winners), the MCC Emerging England XI and Birmingham Bears (2016 RL Cup Winners).

The full team line-ups will be announced in the weeks leading up to the tournament, the press release added.