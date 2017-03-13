PTI condemns rejection of resolution against Javed Latif by Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General and spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haq condemned rejection of resolution by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani against the remarks of Javed Latif of the ruling party.

Speaking to media, he questioned the intentions of the Senate chairman by rejecting resolution against the PML-N member who abused family members of Murad Saeed.

He expressed disappointment saying rejecting such acts based on technical issues was beyond understanding adding that such decisions by the Senate chairman would encourage women abusers.

Naeem-ul- Haq said National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also sidelined the issue while the prime minister also didn’t take any notice of the issue.

If the premier doesn’t take any action against Javed Latif, it could give a message that he was behind the entire drama, he concluded.