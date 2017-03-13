PPP’s Babar Suhail Butt shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party leader Babar Suhail Butt was gunned down by unidentified persons in Lakhodair area Manawan in Lahore on Sunday night, according to reports.

According to details, some unidentified persons entered the house of Babar Suhail Butt on Sunday night and opened fire on him which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Services Hospital where he passed away.

A large number of party workers gathered outside the Services Hospital after the incident.

Late Babar Suhail Butt had contested election from provincial assembly constituency PP-157 on Pakistan People’s Party ticket.

Pakistan People s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari have condemned Babar Suhail Butt killing.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also cancelled all political activities of his party.