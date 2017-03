SRINAGAR: The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested in Kashmir on Sunday ahead of sit-in demonstration.

The call to stage a day-long sit-in demonstration at Lal Chowk on Monday against the illegal detention of Kashmiris was given by Hurriyat Conference.

According to JKLF spokesman, Yasin Malik was arrested by police on Sunday evening and was shifted to Central Jail Srinagar.