Police arrest 34 suspects from Nowshera

In search operations at different places, the police have arrested 34 suspects including four proclaimed offenders in Nowshera district on Sunday, an official of the police control confirmed.

Talking to media, the official of the Police Control District Nowshera confirmed that there was house-to-house operation in various places by the police along with the officials of the law enforcing agency and arrested 34 suspects with four of them proclaimed offenders.

According to police the search operations were carried out in different areas of the district. The official of the police control also confirmed that there were Afghan nationals among the arrested suspects.

The police said that weapons were also recovered from some of their positions. The arrested suspects were shifted to unknown places for further interrogation.