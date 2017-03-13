PM Nawaz reviews army’s performance in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress made on counter-terror front under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad of Pakistan Army.

The participants of a high-level security meeting vowed to completely eliminate terrorism from the country and paid rich tributes to the military personnel and civilians killed during the ongoing operations in the country.

PM Nawaz expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the new countrywide anti-terrorist offensive.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, Nasser Khan Janjua, Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence among other dignitaries attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the premier was given a detailed update on the progress and achievements made by the army and law enforcement agencies (LEA) in the operation.

However, the premier also direct participants to pick up the pace of implementation.

The participants of the meeting reiterated unanimously that the elimination of extremism and terrorism from Pakistan were policy imperatives for Pakistan’s security and said that the enemies of peace and Pakistan’s development would never be allowed to regroup.

The meeting also stressed the need to push efforts on the countrywide implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) by the centre and provincial governments.

Prime Minister Nawaz was also briefed on the recent initiatives taken by the civilian and military leaderships for the management of Pak-Afghan border.

The military-backed offensive against banned outfits was launched last month after a new wave of terrorism hit the country claiming over 100 lives and leaving more than 200 wounded in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and Peshawar.

Radd-ul-Fasaad was termed to be an operation that would eliminate ‘residue’ of terror left after successfully Operation Zarb-e-Azb.