PHA to install LED billboards on 8 more roads

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority have installed LED billboards on two roads and now have auctioned the rights to install electronic streamers on eight more thoroughfares.

This will be another visual addition as soothing ambient lights will be placed on the underbelly of flyovers and in underpasses of Lahore. Also, glowing butterfly-shaped lights will adorn streetlight poles.

According to PHA, some 399 electronic streamers will be put up with an independent power connection from LESCO and a backup generator to keep the electronic streamer glowing, even during a power outage.

According to PHA, the eight main roads are Gulberg’s Noor Jehan Road which was auctioned for Rs13 million and where 27 SMDs will be installed.

There is Park Lane Road/Qarshi Road which was auctioned for Rs25.55 million and where SMDs would be installed on 89 poles.

Garden Town Main Boulevard was auctioned for Rs14.5 million and will see the installation of 40 digital streamers.

Jinnah Hospital to Kareem Block (Extension of Moulana Shaukat Ali Road) was auctioned for Rs6.7 million and screens will installed on 44 poles.

Allama Iqbal Town Road Main Boulevard (from Bhekawal Chowk to Moon Market) was auctioned for Rs13.05 million where 42 screens would be installed, while Mall Road (from Mian Meer Bridge to Club Chowk) went for Rs25 million and 97 screens would be installed.

Model Town Link Road was auctioned for Rs7.1 million and where 30 screens would be installed.

The road from Shaukat Khanam to Wapda Town Roundabout was auctioned for Rs.5.1 million where 30 SMDs would be installed.