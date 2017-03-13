Pakistan hosts women lawmakers from 12 countries

Islamabad is hosting female lawmakers from 12 countries at a conference on the role of women in strengthening democracy.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter opened the three-day conference on Monday.

Women lawmakers from Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Australia, Romania, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Maldives, Indonesia and Nepal are attending the event.

Speaking at the event, Maryam Nawaz saluted the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in Pakistan for taking the initiative to host the event, saying it was high time women are empowered for the betterment and development of societies.

Nawaz claimed women in Pakistan’s democratic set-up have equal opportunities, and that they had made stellar contributions to different fields, like education.

The women’s caucus, set up in 2008, is a multi-party forum dedicated to discussing issues facing women in Pakistan.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Dr Fouzia Hameed said the women’s caucus has been working across party lines to pass various pieces of legislation which ensure the protection of women’s rights.

Laws protecting the rights of women in Pakistan have been passed in recent years addressing violence against women, workplace harassment, the criminalisation of acid-related violence and electronic crimes.