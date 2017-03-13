OPC holds roadshows in 5 countries

The Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) has successfully held roadshows in the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The purpose of these roadshows was to inform expatriates about investment opportunities in Punjab, as well as the establishment of the institutional redressal mechanism (the OPC) for solving their problems at the earliest.

According to OPC Director General Javed Iqbal Bokhari, a large number of expatriate Pakistanis had participated in these roadshows and hailed the establishment of the OPC. During these roadshows, the OPC team briefed overseas Pakistanis regarding how they could contact the OPC for the redressal of their complaints. The participants were also informed about investment opportunities in Punjab especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, livestock and dairy development, mines and minerals, tourism, and infrastructure.

They were told that the Punjab government had provided a conducive investment atmosphere in the province and that pro-business policies have been introduced to promote domestic and foreign investment. The participants were also informed that Punjab government was providing complete protection to foreign investors.