ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Monday forecasted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Quetta division and also at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Malakand divisions, upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country on Monday.

According to synoptic situation, dry continental winds are prevailing over most parts of the country.