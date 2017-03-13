KP govt has one point agenda, ‘reform the system’: Khattak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said his government went for out of the box solution for the rapid industrialization in the province in order to produce wide range of employment opportunities.

These remarks he made during his speech to the 17th Gems & Mineral Show at a local hotel Peshawar. Senior Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, Special Assistant to CM Akbar Ayub, MPA Fazal Shakoor, Secretary Mineral Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Council General Iran, officials of Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association and EZDMC also attended.

He assured the exporters to take up with the federal government the problems of the exporters. His government would market the natural advantages including the mineral blocks in the Beijing Road Show in April. He announced a geo mineral processing zone in Rashakai, Buner Marble city, Industrial Park and autonomous mines and mineral company soon. He assured plot for commercial exporters association adding that the mineral leasing process was made transparent. The investors reposed confidence in the whole process. His government was upgrading the mineral testing lab and the establishment of mineral park, he added.

Pervez Khattak said the CPEC was a game changer for Pakistan but there was another CPEC emerging out of the whole CPEC for the province. He assured his government would facilitate establishment of industrial unit, safeguarding the investment of investors and would give them an ideal environment for investment.

The chief minister announced the holding of Gems & Mineral show twice in a year. His government has made the natural advantages of the province, the base of economic stability of the province, he added. He said the province had a rich natural resource base required for industrialization and growth. ‘Our government has already planned it and has given a provincial industrial policy and mineral policy. These policies extended unmatched incentives to the investors adding that mineral act 2016 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become a reality’. Geo chemical survey of the natural resources of the province was going on and the mineral testing lab was being upgraded and the exploration and exploitation of coal in the province was going on. He said his government’s pro investment policy attracted huge investment to the province adding that his government was holding a road show in Beijing in April where the natural advantages of the province would be marketed, he added.

Pervez Khattak said his government came into power with one point agenda to reform the system adding that in the process it faced multi-faceted challenges but we overcame them and the difference is visible now. The CM also spoke about his health reforms, quality of education, revamping of institutions, establishment of peace, provincial rights, economic stability and industrialization that the people took well. He said that the record legislations his government introduced, improved the style of governance adding that his government considered education as the base for new Pakistan. He said his government increased 30% the overall educational budget and took a number of decisions for efficient healthcare including giving autonomy to the tertiary healthcare. These steps, he added started delivering in consonance with the people aspirations.