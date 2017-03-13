Judgment is one-sided, claim affectees of One Constitution Avenue

The affectees of One Constitution Avenue held a meeting to devise a strategy after the judgment by Mr Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

This meeting was attended by former Chief Justice Mr Nasir-ul-Mulk, Admiral R. Nouman Bashir, and National Assembly Standing Committee for Overseas Pakistanis Chairman Amir Magsi, Minister Jam Kamal Khan, former Foreign secretary Salman Bashir, Babar Sattar and many other affectees, particularly overseas Pakistanis.

The participants have been following the proceedings of this case closely. They expressed their serious reservations on the judgment. There are inconsistencies in the judgment and it is one-sided. A lot of material in the judgment was never argued. Further they all agree that an extraneous consideration was taken for One Constitution Avenue. The consequences of this judgment are not limited to just this project but also for all projects to come. The judgment is equally against the CDA, BNP and third parties; however it takes away assets from the third parties and BNP and gives it back to the CDA. The CDA has benefitted from its own negligence.

Discriminatory act of the CDA is visible as it is a case of self-incrimination, how can the affectees and developer be punished? All of the affectees, including overseas Pakistanis are determined to fight to claim their assets back through the courts. They decided to file an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) soon.