Islamabad Bar Association condemns blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Bar Association strongly Monday condemned the blasphemous content on social media and demanded the government to take to the task those responsible for these sacrilegious pages.

The Bar also has decided to boycott the court’s proceedings; hence, the lawyers affiliated with the bar will not appear before the courts today (Monday) in protest against the social media pages brazenly disrespectful to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

The Bar will hold a General Body meeting at Shuhada Hall at 11 am tomorrow in connection with the resolution of the blasphemous content on social media.