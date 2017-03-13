Inquiry committee completes probe into scuffle between Murad Saeed, Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: An inquiry committee on Monday completed the investigation into a dispute between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Murad Saeed and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Javed Latif outside the parliamentary lobby.

The inquiry committee has proposed a two-day and eight-day ban for Murad Saeed and Javed Latif respectively. Recommendations in this regard have been presented before national assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq is expected to announce the decision today.

Session of the six-member inquiry committee was held today in which Ijazul Haq, Tariqullah, Ghos Baksh Mehar and other members participated. Security staff submitted regard pertaining to Murad-Javed brawl.

Moreover, PTI moved a resolution in Punjab assembly condemning Javed Latif’s lewd remarks. The resolution calls for legal and constitutional action against Javed Latif under article 62 and 63.

A legal notice has also been served to Javed Latif asking him to seek forgiveness within fifteen days.

It may be recalled that Murad Saeed had punched Javed Latif in his face after latter passed indecent remarks against earlier family and Imran Khan.