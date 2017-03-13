Indian shelling injures two civilians in Chirikot sector

India resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Chirikot sector on Sunday, injuring at least two civilians of Chaffar village.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were injured due to the unprovoked gunfire. Both the injured were shifted to civil hospital Abbaspur.

“Pakistani troops effectively responded to the Indian firing,” the military’s media wing said.

The violation came weeks after the cross-border firing left four women injured in Khui Ratta area along the LoC.

Similarly, on February 13, three army troops were killed as Indian forces violated the ceasefire in Thoob sector near Bhimber.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces committed at least 178 ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, killing 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.

Army chief General Qamar Bajwa, on his visit to the border on February 21, termed the violations an attempt to distract Pakistan Army from its fight against terrorism.