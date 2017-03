By Sawan Khaskheli

The Holi celebrations began on Sunday evening and continued till the Monday evening.

In the Badin city, the main Holi gathering was held at Gujrati Para Temple where the Hindu Community celebrated the festival with sprays of colours in accord to part of the Holi festivities.

Sweets were also distributed besides, the holdings of feasts at homes.

On the occasion, the Badin Press Club journalists also extended their felicitations to the members of the Hindu community.