Hepatitis Prevention and Control Clinic to be inaugurated soon

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir paid a visit to the construction site of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) at Bedian Road, here on Monday.

The ministers reviewed the pace of the project and attended a meeting to finalise the arrangements of inaugural ceremony of the Hepatitis Prevention and Control Clinic (HPCC) on the site. The inauguration of the HPCC is expected in a week.

Duties and responsibilities were assigned to the relevant officers for the inauguration ceremony.

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Syed Samer Ahmed, PKLI President Prof Saeed Akhtar, Infrastructure Development Authority Chief Executive Mujahid Sherdil, Health Secretary Dr Sajid Chauhan, Deputy Secretary to the Chief Minister Mehtab, senior police officers, Protocol DG, Specialized Healthcare Deputy Secretary Dr Mohsin, Primary Health Deputy Secretary Dr Yadullah and other officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.