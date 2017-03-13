FIR lodged against PML-N MNA in PPP leader’s murder case

LAHORE: An FIR has been lodged against three people including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sohail Shaukat Butt in the murder case of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Babar Sohail Butt.

It should be mentioned here that Babar Sohail Butt was critically injured by gunmen who barged into his house late last night. Babar was rushed to the Services Hospital however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased’s security guard Atif Butt was among the attackers in the case with Irfan Jutt.

According to police officials, Babar Sohail Butt was killed by his own guard’s firing in a late night incident in Manawan area.

The FIR was lodged with the deceased’s brother as plaintiff and PML-N MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt named as accused with terrorism clauses incorporated in the case.

It should be mentioned here that Babar Sohail Butt was expected to be named as General Secretary in PPP Lahore division meeting.