ECP fully prepared to conduct transparent elections: ECP secy

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said Monday ECP had made all preparations to hold free, fair and transparent elections in time.

ECP was an independent institution and working without any pressure, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said ECP had done its basic work regarding election reforms and made a unified act by combining nine different laws.

ECP had presented some proposals to election reforms committee to change the procedure of appointment of the commission’s members, he added.

Replying to a question, he said ECP had no confrontation with any political party, adding that cases of different political parties were proceeding in ECP accordingly.

The secretary said, “It was inappropriate someone was trying to pressurise ECP before general elections.”

He said ECP wanted to hold free, fair and transparent elections as per constitution of the country and would not allow anyone to challenge its autonomy.