Decision taken to appoint CEO in Rawalpindi MC

Decision has been taken to appoint Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Municipal Corporation (MC) Rawalpindi and District Council (DC) Rawalpindi.

According to reports, it has been decided that sub-registrar and Assistant Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya will be appointed as CEO Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Taxila Shahid Imran will be appointed as CEO District Council Rawalpindi.

Sources said the Punjab government will issue notifications in respect of these two new posts and appointment thereof within a day or so.