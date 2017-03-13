CJCSC meets Bahrain Defence Forces chief, discusses bilateral security issues

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who is on an official visit to Bahrain called on Bahrain Defence Forces Commander in Chief Field Marshall Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Upon arrival, the CJCSC was presented with the Guard of Honour. Furthermore according to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters related to bilateral security and defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two armed forces.

General Zubair also called on Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

CJCSC later delivered a talk on multifarious security challenges at Royal College of Command and Staff and Civil Defence.