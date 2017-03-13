Ch Sarwar slams federal govt for increasing national debt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that failed policies have increased the circular debt and made Pakistan “Maqroozistan”.

“Loans of eight trillion rupees loans in only three years are an injustice to the people of Pakistan who are already oppressed. Circular debt is now more than four hundred billion rupees. The people of Pakistan want to see the progress and prosperity as a result of all this debt. Pakistan can only succeed if we get rid of looting and corruption,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar was addressing a delegation that met with him at his office here on Monday where he said labeled extensive loans, corruption, and failed institutions as obstacles to national progress.

“The PTI will keep pointing out the flawed policies on every forum including the parliament. We must ensure free and fair accountability if we are to put Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity. During the last election campaign it was promised that the government would not borrow any more money, but they have taken more than 8 trillion in loans from national and international financial institutions, which cannot be returned in the presence of bad governance,” he said.