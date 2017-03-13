CDA chairman directs to ensure implementation of building by-laws

Islamabad Mayor of and Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed to ensure strict implementation of CDA building by-laws.

Sheikh Anser Aziz also directed the director BCS to take strict action against the violators of building by-laws without any fear or favour.

The direction was passed by the chairman while chairing a meeting held at CDA Headquarters to review the progress of BCS Directorate of the Authority, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Planning and Design and Engineering Member Asad Mehboob Kyani and other senior officers of BCS were present during the meeting. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that a mechanism was being devised which would ensure effective implementation of CDA building by-laws in the city.

He said the main purpose behind devising the mechanism was to preserve the beauty and planning of the city.