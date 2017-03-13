Bilawal cancels activities in wake of PPP leader’s assassination

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday cancelled all party activities at Bilawal House following the assassination of a party leader in Lahore.

According to a statement released by PPP Punjab Information Secretary Mustafa Khokhar, all meetings scheduled for Monday at Bilawal House regarding district organizational issues have been postponed owing to the murder of party leader Babar Butt.

In Monday’s meeting, Bilawal was scheduled to interview candidates for the party offices.

Khokhar said murder attempt at PPP leader Shaukat Basra and assassination of Babar Butt was a failure of the government.