Bahria Town launches cleanliness drive in city

KARACHI: Bahria Town authorities kickstarted a cleanliness drive on Monday to assist in the garbage disposal crisis surrounding the metropolis.

Making good on its promise to lend a helping hand to the Sindh government in cleaning up the city, the Bahria Town management has announced mobilisation of 50 vehicles and 600 personnel for picking up garbage from Karachi’s streets.

The vehicles and volunteers will begin cleaning up Shahrah-e-Pakistan in the first phase of the drive. Focus will also be on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, Sher Shah Suri Road and other roads and streets of Karachi, the management said.

The Bahria Town officials have meanwhile prepared an alternate plan to save the public from traffic jams during the cleanliness drive.

Director-Bahria Town, Zain Malik has promised that Karachiites will be able to see results of the cleanliness drive within one week.

“We will use our machinery to pick garbage from Karachi’s streets. We are focusing on cleaning up the Central District first,” he said, adding the drive will soon expand to other areas.

Malik appealed to the residents to assist his team in the mission.

“Karachi public, help us in cleaning up the city. The results will be visible within one week of the cleanliness drive,” he pledged.