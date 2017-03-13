Atif Aslam releases new single on his birthday

20 mins ago BY Web Desk
atif aslam new single on birthday

Atif Aslam released a new single titled ‘Younhi’ on his 34th birthday.

The singer revealed two days prior to his birthday that he will be releasing a new single from his latest album.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He posted: “We have a special gift for you all on Atif’s birthday this 12th. teaser coming out tomorrow!”

Two days later, on his birthday, Atif revealed his latest single, Younhi. He tweeted: “Here is the first song “YOUNHI” from my album. Let’s go back to the roots where I started from.”

 

As a gift to his fans on his own birthday, the Jeena Jeena singer is seen in a troubled relationship in the video of the song. Sticking to his signature soft tones, Younhi is a tale about heartbreak and soul-searching.

Watch the video here:



