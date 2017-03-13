Alia Bhatt takes another dig at Kangana Ranaut

It’s no big secret that Alia Bhatt is exceptionally close with her mentor, film-maker Karan Johar. The latter has helmed Alia’s career from the start, so much so that he has become almost like a father figure to the actor.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see Alia come to Karan’s defence, especially since Kangana Ranaut called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood.”

Talking to IBTimes, Alia opined that all actors should be grounded. “I feel we, as actors, need to be grounded. We do not hail from any fairyland, but some in our business start feeling as if they are gods and demi-gods,” she said.

While Alia did not explicitly mention Kangana’s name, it looks like the Queen star might be where she’s pointing her finger at. Somewhat of a lone ranger, Kangana has time and again expressed that she only cares about the business her films generate, not keeping up appearances in the industry.

Not to mention, with Kangana and Karan currently in the midst of a cold war, things between Kangana and Alia are likely to get affected too.

Of course, this is not the first time Alia has fired shots. Speaking during an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor also commented on Kangana’s airport looks. She wanted to know where Queen Kangana goes wearing those outfits.