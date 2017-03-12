Who wants change?

The inevitable shall come!

In every society there are privileged and non-privileged classes. Those who benefit from the social structure of society, having high status, economic prosperity and political domination, are in favour of the status quo and opposed any effort to change the society. Those institutions, values, customs and traditions which are basis of their privileges, are justified on religious and cultural grounds. They warn that if the system is disturbed it would cause disorder and chaos in the society and annihilate peace and harmony. On the other hand those who are deprived of social, economic, and political privileges, desire to change and transform it to get space to fulfill their ambitions. As the deprived classes are weak and resource-less their resistance and struggle is crushed by the high and powerful classes in order to preserve the old order.

However, sometime after getting extraneous support and proper movement of history, accomplish their designs either by reforms or revolution. For example, in the early Islamic history when Iranian converted to Islam, they had to be accommodated in the Arab society after becoming a client to any Arab tribe. In this capacity they were known as Mawali. They were not treated on the basis of equality. The Arabs did not like to have any matrimonial relations with them. This humiliation created political consciousness in the Mawali community and to counter the superiority of Arab culture, they launched a Nationalist Movement known as Sha’ubia to disturb the established political and social authority. They supported the Abbasids who overthrew the Umayyad dynasty. As the Iranians played an important role in the Abbasid Revolution, they were integrated to the Islamic society on the basis of equality. In case of the African slaves, who were brought from Africa to the new world and the Caribbean islands for the most exploited segment of the society, as slaves they had no power to liberate themselves from the clutches of their white masters who legitimised the slavery on religious and social grounds and had no moral qualm to treat them as subhuman creature. In America they got the opportunity when in 1860 and 1861 civil war broke out between southern and northern states of America and as a result Lincoln abolished the slavery in order to break the power of the Southern states. However, this liberation did not bring equality to the blacks in the society. They continued the struggle against racial discrimination and to have fundamental rights. The blacks were partly successful in 1960 as a result of the Civil Rights Movement. However, they continue to struggle for equality.

On the other hand, blacks after suffering and sacrificing, overthrew the Apartheid government of Sought Africa which was very powerful in comparison to the black people who were the original inhabitants of the country. It shows that the weakness cannot become an obstacle to success, if the struggle continues with patience and determination.

In case of India, society was structured on the basis of cast system. The untouchables were out of the four casts. The system was based on such solid religious grounds that in spite of the domination of upper casts the lower casts did not challenge the status quo and accepted their lower status. Though the untouchables were exploited, humiliated and contemptuously treated, but did not raise any voice and quietly endured it because the religion assured them in case of following rules and regulations of their cast, they would be awarded in their next life. It is also emphasised that each cast should observe its Dhram avoiding any deviation from it. Each cast wants to remain in its framework and no attempt was made to change the status of the high cast.

However, during the colonial period, a change occurred when the untouchables got the opportunity to get education which produced some well educated leaders. One of them was Doctor Ambedkar, who was educated at London School of Economics and Columbia University, and organised the untouchables, known as the Dalits. He launched a campaign to annihilate the cast system and wanted equal and respectable status for his community. When he failed to achieve it, he decided to convert to Budhism along with his 30,000 followers.

In democratic India, the cast system continues and the prejudice against the Dalits persists, however, Dalits are becoming conscious about their plight and using all democratic ways and means to change their condition. They are organising their own political parties, establishing cultural and research Institutes, publishing literature and creating political and social awareness to bring change in the society. It shows that the change comes to every society in spite of opposition of those who want to retain the old structure. The process of change can be delayed but it is inevitable.