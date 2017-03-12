Time for Afghan refugees to leave

Pak-Afghan governments must ensure a safe journey back home

Pakistan has been a safe haven for millions of Afghan refugees for decades but it’s about time they return home and resettle.

It has become some sort of a ritual to launch a crackdown against illegal Afghan immigrants after every terrorist attack in Pakistan, putting the people under risk of harsh scrutiny and harassment.

Pakistan is simultaneously dealing with the humanitarian crisis of sheltering Afghan asylum seekers and countering terrorist activities.

However, the government of Pakistan has failed to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the problem of repatriation and rehabilitation of immigrants as directed under the National Action Plan (NAP) which was devised to provide strategic counter-terrorism measures.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is reluctant to rehabilitate its own people and urges Pakistan to give an extension to refugees — and Pakistan keeps complying.

“Pakistan is reacting to the crisis in an ad hoc manner,” said columnist Ayaz Amir, while talking to DNA.

“We’ve just woken up to realise the fact that the refugees need to leave”.

Afghan nationals living in Pakistan were issued computerised Proof of Registration (PoR) cards during the census in 2005 and were registered again after the multiple extensions.

Currently, 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan and the number of undocumented refugees is still unclear, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“The absence of an updated refugee law in Pakistan is leading to the current crisis,” said Qaisar Afridi, spokesperson of UNHCR.

Incidents of harassment, torture and detainment of Afghan refugees have increased after terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The government’s lack of clarity on refugee policy gives way to mistreatment of Afghan asylum seekers who will continue to be considered as ‘outsiders’ unless they are labelled under the status of Pakistani nationals.

“We must avoid generalising and stereotyping refugees as criminals,” said Qaisar. “There have been no reports of any PoR holder being involved in serious criminal activities and those who do commit street crimes are punished under the state’s law”.

Pakistan has invested in developing strategic ties with Afghanistan to bring social and economic stability in the war-ridden region.

However, both countries continue to shift the blame on one another for letting terrorist groups operate on their grounds.

The escalating political tension has prolonged the decade-long problem and the authorities are still not close to resolving the issue.

Recently, Pakistan approved refugee repatriation policy calling for strict immigration laws restricting the entry through Pak-Afghan border for those without visas.

Furthermore, in light of the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the government shut down the Pak-Afghan border preventing voluntary repatriation which will also increase the duration of the extension that is supposed to expire on 31 March 2017.

Under the extension, the government of Pakistan has developed a visa regime providing shelter to Afghan students, members of the business community, skilled labour, and patients.

However, closing the border is only having a negative impact on ordinary citizens and affecting the relations between the two countries.

“The government’s decision to shut down the border to prevent terrorists from entering the country is unreasonable,” said Ayaz Amir.

“The move has been made to pressurise Afghanistan, but would have made sense if terrorists opted to enter the country by applying for visas and registered under the national identity system”.

Afghan refugees living in Pakistan for over a decade have blended in the society and are a part of the workforce, he went on to say.

The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan must collaborate to assist refugees by providing incentives for voluntarily returning to their country.

The authorities concerned must cover the costs of repatriation and ensure rehabilitation by providing job opportunities, socio-economic development, and stability in the region.

The two nations have to work together to provide a stable and progressive environment to the victims of war.