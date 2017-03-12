Sindh governor joins Holi celebrations

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Sunday attended the Holi celebrations at the Governor’s House staff colony, which were arranged by the Hindu employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said that minorities were playing a pivotal role in overall development of the province and contributions of the Hindu Community, especially in the health, education, business and other sectors, were of immense importance.

The governor further said that there was a complete freedom of practising one’s religious rituals in the country. “The religious festivals are of immense happiness and joy for the followers of that particular religion and I congratulate Hindus on Holi festival”, he added.

He went to the employees and individually extended his best wishes.

The employees expressed their gratitude to the governor.