Rs 18b specified for Census 2017, says Marriyum

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Rs 18 billion is specified for the Census 2017.

She said Pakistan Army will facilitate the census process and the census will start from March 15 and end on May 25.

Addressing a joint press conference with DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday, she maintained, “The state will penalise people in case of giving false information.” The penalty will be Rs 50,000 and six months imprisonment, she added.

“200,000 soldiers will help enumerators with the census process who will go to every house to get the form filled,” Asif said.