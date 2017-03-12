Music meets and literary festivals: Bringing Lahore back to life one step at a time

LAHORE: Lahoris waited it out in lines moving inch by inch to get a chance to be part of the second day of the Lahore Music Meet (LMM) 2017 at Al Hamra Arts Council on Sunday.

Overall the event received amazing reception with a higher than expected turnout running ragged, at times, the volunteers that formed the management. The music meet came less than a month after the successful conclusion of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) which took place at Falettis hotel on February 25.

The sensitive security situation did, however, mean a heavy police presence and stringent checking, but the attendees braved what was in front of them taking the necessary arrangements in stride. The wait in the line and the continued security checks were all worth it according to the visitors, whose eyes were welcomed to the sight of the Al Hamra lawn been converted into a sitting area with ethnic rugs and straw stools for the guests to recline on and socialise. Despite the near constant assemblage of people outside, the three main halls of the arts centre remained packed for nearly every session as people amassed to hear their favourite bands play and artists talk.

The second day had even more people pouring in with Poor Rich Boy being a special performance for which Hall 1 was ready to burst as they managed to captivate the crowd with their variegated musical ability. More fan favourites included the boys from Layari part of Patari Tabeer whose rap music and back-story captured the imagination of those present as they looked on with amazement.

Day one had featured appearances from Ali Azmat, Momina Mustehsan, and Sajjad Ali. Day two promised talks and performances by beloved classical singer Javed Bashir. Last year the Music Meet had been visited by Ali Zafar, Noori, and Attaullah Esakhelvi. However, the defining feature of both this year and last year’s events were the emerging artist and bands that were thrust into the spotlight.

The entire theme of the LMM has been one of bringing to fore bands and artist not as well-known as national icons. This is not to say that the event lacked star power. Hall 1 and the Pepsi Hall were occupied by household names. Ali Azmat, Sajjad Ali, Momina Mustehsan, Arshad Mehmood expounded in detail about their musical experiences on day 1. Sunday was even more of a draw as Meesha Shafi and Javed Bashir were both scheduled to speak and the latter was even due to perform. However, these talks were not the purpose of the event. They were only there to talk. The stage had been left for those that had something to prove, and fans to win over.

Hall 2 was the battleground for these artists. In a milieu of unpredictability, music ranging between metal, rock, pop, acoustic, and electrical burst through the crowds. The sheer amount of people and the intensity of the young blood on stage gunning for recognition and acclaim merged with the careless abandon of the audience resulted in thunderous performances. If the acts were diverse, the audience was more than versatile enough to deal with the quick shifts. Lines of head-bangers could be seen at the edge of the stage and audience members regularly stood at their seats to dance to whatever kind of music was playing. Noah’s Heark, Hathi, Shajie, MU, Saakin and Jaubi proved all up to the task as they kept up the electric environment on the final day of the LMM.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, a member of the management team, involved in the event since its inception, Ibrahim Zoqi said that this year’s turnout had been “crazy.”

“This year was absolutely amazing. The people that came were all music lovers and really aware of everything happening. I really think this is a brilliant stage for emerging artists and it is really promoting the music scene in Pakistan that not many people know about.”

The second day also featured artists coming in to showcase their work “inspired by music” which was displayed at the art gallery on the two days of the LMM. The art ranged from modern sculpture to paintings, and even digital art. Cocalalaland by Hajira Cheema seemed to be a popular piece that displayed the commercialisation and sale of music. Meanwhile “Under the Surface” was another display that attracted a crowd showing off a collage displaying the history of Pakistani music. An untitled sculpture by Hidayatullah showed musical beats while Saad Khurshid used a projector to display “Telephone love,” a piece of digital art.

The sight of Al Hamra once again brimming with festivity, culture and diversity has done much to ease the city back into a sense of calm after a tentative transitional phase post the February 13 Mall road bombings. The fact that the city was able to pull off both the LLF and the LMM without incident in such quick succession helped restore Lahore back to a sense of normalcy.