Mira Rajput under fire for ‘proud homemaker’ statement

22 mins ago BY Web Desk
Mira Rajput recently gave a statement about being a housewife in one of her interviews. She talked about her life as a wife and mother. Mrs Shahid Kapoor discussed motherhood and how she is happy to sacrifice everything to be a homemaker.

According to the Business of Cinema, Mira said, “I am a homemaker and I am proud of the label. I love being home and had a difficult pregnancy and now I want to spend every moment I can with my daughter.

She further said, “I have a set of responsibilities on my plate and my future is ahead of me. I can finish all my responsibilities and then I will have nothing in my way. And then I can raise my daughter, be a good wife, and set up my home the way I like. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She added, “I don’t want to spend one hour in the day with my child and then rush off to work. Why did I have her then? I want to be there for her as a mother. Seeing her grow up can’t be quantified.”

Her comments about being a ‘good house wife’ did not settle well with many people and they took to Twitter to respond to her ignorance.

Some Twitter users also criticised her for posting a Women’s day greeting after bashing on working women.



