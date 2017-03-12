Mira Rajput under fire for ‘proud homemaker’ statement

Mira Rajput recently gave a statement about being a housewife in one of her interviews. She talked about her life as a wife and mother. Mrs Shahid Kapoor discussed motherhood and how she is happy to sacrifice everything to be a homemaker.

According to the Business of Cinema , Mira said, “I am a homemaker and I am proud of the label. I love being home and had a difficult pregnancy and now I want to spend every moment I can with my daughter.

She further said, “I have a set of responsibilities on my plate and my future is ahead of me. I can finish all my responsibilities and then I will have nothing in my way. And then I can raise my daughter, be a good wife, and set up my home the way I like. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She added, “I don’t want to spend one hour in the day with my child and then rush off to work. Why did I have her then? I want to be there for her as a mother. Seeing her grow up can’t be quantified.”

Her comments about being a ‘good house wife’ did not settle well with many people and they took to Twitter to respond to her ignorance.

@MiraRajput #MiraRajput @shahidkapoor jst because a mom has a career doesn’t mean she is raising a kid poorly or like a puppy! — Shilpi … (@shilpi_smile) March 12, 2017

@MiraRajput #MiraRajput @shahidkapoor easy to give such ignorant &uneducated statements when u hv d privilege to b a stayhomewife/mom. — Shilpi … (@shilpi_smile) March 12, 2017

If a woman chooses her career over marriage, it is empowerment. If she chooses motherhood over career, that’s also empowerment. #MiraRajput — Shivani Bazaz (@shivanibazaz) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput insults those women who aren’t privileged enough to be home makers.Respect to every girl out there hustling,you aren’t alone — Vatsala Vats (@VatsalaVats) March 10, 2017

#MiraRajput it’s important to take you down, I wonder what you will teach your daughter- not to be independent? Or live off a man? (1/2) — Vatsala Vats (@VatsalaVats) March 10, 2017

Some Twitter users also criticised her for posting a Women’s day greeting after bashing on working women.

@MiraRajput How can you wish power to women one day and thrash them the next for having a career? — Fatema Danyal (@fatema_danyal) March 11, 2017