Holi celebrated with traditional zeal

Lahore: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has felicitated the Hindu community of the province on the occasion of Holi.

Holi is the festival of spring and colours, which was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour by the Hindus along with Sikhs and Muslims, on Sunday in Lahore.

The minister participated in the main celebrations of Holi festival at Krishna Mandir, along with MPA Shehzad Munshi and others.

Members of the Hindu community smeared one another with colours, throwing scented powder and perfume at each other.

Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Chairman Dr Manohar Chand said on the occasion that the community was celebrating Holi as the festival of love and gaiety. The celebrations started with puja; and Prashad, a religious offering, was also distributed among those present on the occasion.