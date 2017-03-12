Fire brigade informed ‘too late’ about Karachi textile mill blaze: report

KARACHI: The initial report of fire that erupted in Karachi’s Landhi Industrial area on Friday has been finalised by the concerned authorities which could not even determine the reason behind blaze outburst, reported a private channel reported on Sunday.

According to the report, fire brigade was informed too late about outbreak of fire. The report says that fire department was informed at 02:35 PM and it left for rescue work in only one minute.

When the fire fighters reached the affected mill, fire had already gone out of control and was declared as third-degree fire at 03:05 PM by the fire brigade.

The report also says that there was not any fire extinguishing equipment in the mill and the fire brigade could not even find the way to extinguish fire.