Disgraced S Korea leader says feels sorry, truth to be told

SEOUL: South Korea’s disgraced ousted president, Park Geun-hye, said on Sunday she felt sorry that she could not finish her mandate and added that the truth about recent events will be revealed in time.

Park, dismissed on Friday when a Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote, said through a representative, member of parliament Min Kyung-wook, that she took responsibility for the outcome of the events that culminated in her impeachment.

Min spoke to reporters after Park had left the presidential Blue House and arrived back at her private home in a southern district of the capital, Seoul.